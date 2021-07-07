Advertisement

‘Bike with a Cop’ held in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Kids ages 5 - 12 and their parents were invited to ride their bikes with Michigan State Troopers Wednesday afternoon in Benton Harbor.

A bicycle safety lesson was given before the ride.

Bike mechanics were also available for bike repairs.

“We also brought in some bikes that will be raffled off later on this afternoon. These bikes were refurbished by Cycle-Re-cycle, a company located in Benton Harbor that partnered with us. They are also going to fix bikes that are in need of some simple repair,” says Lt. Duwayne Robinson with the Michigan State Police.

According to data from Stanford’s Children Health, about 100 children are killed each year from bicycle-related accidents.

It’s important to educate young kids on how to ride safely.

