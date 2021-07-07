Advertisement

Berrien County health officials seeing less than 3 new Covid cases per day

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials are giving an update on the ongoing pandemic.

Officials say while the pandemic is not over, we are definitely in a good spot and we saw it over the holiday weekend.

The county is seeing less than 3 new cases per day and the positivity rate is under 3-percent.

However, it’s hard to tell if these trends will continue as summer typically means a decline in respiratory cases.

“People are gathered outside but we also know we have a lot of people vaccinated we have 53% of our population that has had a least one dose of vaccine. We’d like to see that a little higher, but we do have particularly among our older adults. That is probably helping to keep those hospitalizations low,” says Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten.

Officials say it’s still important to follow Covid guidelines and get your vaccine if you haven’t already.

