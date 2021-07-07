Advertisement

‘Arts in Bloom’ Garden Walk features artists at work

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Art lovers can tour some of the area’s prettiest gardens.

The “Arts in Bloom” Garden Walk is going on now until 7:30 p.m. tonight.

This year’s gardens include Winding Brook Park and the Forest Neighborhoods in the city of Mishawaka.

Visitors can look at the gardens and watch other artists who are working in the gardens.

“We have a huge committee that does this every year and it’s amazing all of the talents coming together between all of the people doing our booklet. It’s just a lot of people coming together for over a year organizing it,” says Kay Londergan, co-chair of the garden walk.

Proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the South Bend Museum of Art.

