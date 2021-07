MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. 30 will be closed, just east of State Road 331 in Marshall County.

Westbound lanes are closed through the end of the month.

The detour follows State Road 19, State Road 10, and State Road 331.

After July, work will move to the eastbound lanes.

