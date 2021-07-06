Two people hurt in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 52 and County Road 29. Police say 30-year-old Lantz Garrett of Warsaw was headed west when he ran a stop sign. His car crashed into the driver’s side of 68-year-old Brenda Foster’s car.

Foster was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition. Garrett was also airlifted to the hospital, but for non-life threatening injuries.

