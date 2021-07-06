Advertisement

Two people arrested after vehicle chase in Marshall County

During the chase, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hess of Allegan,...
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken into custody Monday night after leading Marshall County police on a chase.

Police say they attempted to stop a maroon Malibu in the area of U.S. 31 and 14C Road at approximately 6:02 p.m.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a chase began. During the chase, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hess of Allegan, Mich., drove speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and drove into oncoming traffic on U.S. 31 numerous times. Police say Hess also struck a Marshall County Police vehicle during the chase.

Hess was eventually taken into custody near the BP Gas Station in Argos. He is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and later possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was also found to have an out of state warrant.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Jade Meyer of Allegan, Mich., was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent.

After the pursuit ended, a one-year old child was found in the back seat of the Malibu. The child was released to the Child Protective Services.

Both Hess and Meyer were lodged in the Marshall County Jail and given a cash bond of $1,500.

The incident occurred on July 4th.
