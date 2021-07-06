TRAFFIC ALERT: Two new road projects underway in St. Joseph, Marshall counties

(WNDU) - As orange barrel season continues, there are two new closures here in Michiana that you need to prepare for.

In St. Joseph County, the ramp from Kern Road to U.S. 31 northbound closed Tuesday. It is expected to stay closed for around 3 weeks, as crews apply a protective treatment to extend the life of the bridge deck. The official detour follows Ironwood Road and U.S. 20.

INDOT also closed 7th Road and Kenilworth Road over U.S. 31 Tuesday, which affects drivers in both St. Joseph and Marshall counties. A bridge deck overlay project there is expected to take 3 weeks to complete.

The official detour for 7th Road in Marshall County will follow King Road, Plymouth-Goshen Trail and Lilac Road.

In St. Joseph County, drivers on Kenilworth will follow Lake Trail and Shively Road.

