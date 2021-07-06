Summer Academy begins for South Bend Empowerment Zone students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Summer Academy begins Tuesday for elementary students who are enrolled in a South Bend Empowerment Zone school.

16 News Now got a first-hand look Tuesday at the summer program being held at Harrison Elementary, and students are going to be doing everything from science and math to going on some fun field trips.

Students are filling the halls of Harrison Elementary once again for day one of the 2021 Summer Academy Tuesday.

The program is for students enrolled in one of the South Bend Empowerment Zone elementary schools, which includes Coquillard, Harrison, Warren and Wilson Elementary.

“We started planning back in January for this, and just to see it come to fruition now is really huge,” South Bend Empowerment Zone Digital Learning Coordinator Kourtney Bradshaw-Clay said.

The academy starts July 6 and runs through July 29 for students entering 1st through 6th grade. It’s being held at Harrison Elementary from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.

“We really placed our focus on academic intervention, so making sure that students are getting a personalized learning experience through the software programs that we selected and also having teachers work in really intentional small groups with kids to make sure every single kid gets exactly what they need,” Bradshaw-Clay said.

Students will focus on math, reading and science. They will be going on field trips and will have a “Genius Hour” each day. This lets students choose a topic they’re interested in and includes a wide range of things like judo, gardening, robotics and yoga.

“We also have a really large staff of peacebuilders, social workers, and family and community specialists on staff this summer so that our teachers and students get all the support they need for social-emotional learning and development,” South Bend Empowerment Zone Instruction Support Coordinator Eileen Cramer said.

After an unprecedented school year, those with the academy say they are excited about the summer’s experience.

“With students online, in-school, hybrid, all those different models that we used, what we really wanted to do was make our students feel seen and heard, and for our parents to feel seen and heard,” Cramer said.

For more information about the South Bend Empowerment Zone and the Summer Academy, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.