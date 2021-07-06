Stephen Johns ends Mental Miles mission in Oregon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A few weeks ago, in a spur of the moment decision, former Notre Dame hockey alternate captain Stephen Johns decided to roller blade across the country to help inspire those battling the same fight he had been fighting - depression

His Mental Miles trip has come to an end.

On Monday, Johns posted on social media he has finally made it to the Pacific Ocean in Oregon after he started rollerblading at his home in Pittsburgh 23 days ago.

Before this journey, Johns said he was letting his depression sink him to a point of no return. Now, after going on this Mental Miles mission inspiring so many, Johns says he has not been this happy in years.

Laughs, tears, beers.



I can’t really explain how impactful the last 23 days with @stjohns28 was. It’s the most important project I’ve ever been a part of and I can’t wait for everyone to see the final product. Here’s to many more #MentalMiles down the road ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/oYY62sPOAk — Jeff Toates (@Toates1) July 5, 2021

One of Johns’ stops along the way was in South Bend at his alma mater Notre Dame, where he said this journey was meant for one thing.

“I decided to do this to support and bring awareness to mental health,” Johns said. If I could help one person get out of their dark hole, then that’s what my aim is. I am trying to figure out my new identity as a person and I feel like a lot of people go through that stage in their life at some point. I want to do this journey to show people they aren’t alone when they are struggling. I am skating for all of the people that are struggling.”

There is still more coming.

This Mental Miles journey is all a part of a documentary on Johns’ life that is scheduled to be released at the end of November.

