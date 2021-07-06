Advertisement

Phillies hand Cubs 10th straight loss with 13-3 romp

Hoskins and Brohm went back to back in the ninth.
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, center, argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz, right, as...
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, center, argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz, right, as crew chief Joe West shows Ross the way to the dugout after Lentz ejected Ross from the baseball game during the six inning against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, July 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep five times while handing the Chicago Cubs their 10th straight loss with a 13-3 romp. Andrew Knapp, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Brohm also connected. The Cubs remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24. They also extended their worst losing streak since a 12-game slide in May 2012. Herrera’s drive against reliever Kohl Stewart capped a six-run eighth that broke open a 4-2 game. Knapp connected leading off the third and Gregorius added a solo shot against Davies in the fourth. Hoskins and Brohm went back to back in the ninth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

