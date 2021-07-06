Phillies hand Cubs 10th straight loss with 13-3 romp

CHICAGO (AP) - Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep five times while handing the Chicago Cubs their 10th straight loss with a 13-3 romp. Andrew Knapp, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Brohm also connected. The Cubs remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24. They also extended their worst losing streak since a 12-game slide in May 2012. Herrera’s drive against reliever Kohl Stewart capped a six-run eighth that broke open a 4-2 game. Knapp connected leading off the third and Gregorius added a solo shot against Davies in the fourth. Hoskins and Brohm went back to back in the ninth.

