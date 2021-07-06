Fire destroys Argos barn

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Argos destroys a barn.

It started around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of Kenilworth Road.

The fire department says the homeowner was burning trash when the flames got out of hand,

Thankfully, no animals were lost in the blaze.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and save a neighboring structure.

This fires is not related to the series of Michiana barn fires we’ve been investigating.

But, we’ll have more on whether or not those are connected on Thursday on 16 News Now at 6.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.