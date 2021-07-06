Advertisement

Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead on White Sox starter Dylan Cease.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler pats his head as he scores on his two-run home run off Chicago...
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler pats his head as he scores on his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5. Ober hit the milestone in his seventh career start. He had seven strikeouts with two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, Ober gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings. Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead on White Sox starter Dylan Cease.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
The incident occurred on July 4th.
NEW: Identity of South Bend woman killed on M-51 in Cass County
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Old U.S. 31.
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Fulton County
UPDATE: 29-year-old man drowns in Saint Joseph’s Lake
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, center, argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz, right, as...
Phillies hand Cubs 10th straight loss with 13-3 romp
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta throws to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of...
Peralta 7 scoreless innings for Tigers in 7-3 win at Rangers
Notre Dame hires Atoni Wyche as assistant basketball coach
Stephen Johns celebrates his Mental Miles journey on the Pacific Ocean in Oregon.
Stephen Johns ends Mental Miles mission in Oregon