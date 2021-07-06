New wine bar will add more to South Bend’s East Race Village

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new wine bar is coming to South Bend this fall and on Tuesday they got the approval from the city to sell alcohol.

It’s been a few years since the building on Jefferson Blvd saw any life, it was the Mole Hole for over 30 years. The business moving in is just part of the bigger boom in the East Race Village.

”We just think at that location right there across from Howard Park, it’s a bit of a little hole as it sits vacant now but we just think that location is phenomenal,” Shawn Todd, Owner of SB Cellar and Wine Bar says.

The new owners plan to open South Bend Cellar and Wine Bar looking at their wine glass as half full rather than half empty.

“Grow that little entertainment district that really we’ve got going on over there in the East Bank Village,” Todd adds.

It certainly has grown, the East Bank Village is now a hot spot for dining and entertainment in Michiana.

“This area is just an Arts and Entertainment hub and eatery hub and it is, it is just, it’s an amazing area of town and you can bring the kids and it’s going to be great because this is going to be an all ages establishment,” Kylie Carter, Interim Executive Director at DTSB says.

There is fun for the whole family and a little wine for the adults. The South Bend Cellar and Wine Bar will focus on wine and food pairings with a little southwest charm, taking inspiration from Arizona wine bars.

“Make it a very casual atmosphere, not something that’s too formal or white tablecloth-like,” Todd says.

The new wine bar is looking to add some outdoor seating as well by knocking out a wall that faces Howard Park. The East Bank is booming, and bringing in new business. This area has seen a major transformation over the decades, blooming into a bit of a shining spot in a rust belt city.

“The variety of places that you can go and get different kinds of cuisine is astounding. The number of restaurants per square foot in our downtown is just off the charts, but I think there’s always room for more. We’ve seen in the past few months with the server shortages that people want to go back to restaurants and it’s the socialization aspect of eating out,” Carter says.

The South Bend Cellar and Wine Bar plans to open in the fall and during Tuesday’s meeting to approve the sale of alcohol, the owner mentioned a possible opening date of November first.

