Michigan center Hunter Dickinson withdraws from NBA draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center from Virginia led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Teammate DeVante’ Jones is also coming back next season for the Wolverines.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)