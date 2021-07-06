Advertisement

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson withdraws from NBA draft

Teammate DeVante’ Jones is also coming back next season for the Wolverines.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first...
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center from Virginia led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Teammate DeVante’ Jones is also coming back next season for the Wolverines.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The incident occurred on July 4th.
NEW: Identity of South Bend woman killed on M-51 in Cass County
One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Old U.S. 31.
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Fulton County
UPDATE: Saint Joseph’s Lake drowning victim identified
During the chase, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hess of Allegan,...
Two people arrested after vehicle chase in Marshall County

Latest News

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, center, argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz, right, as...
Phillies hand Cubs 10th straight loss with 13-3 romp
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler pats his head as he scores on his two-run home run off Chicago...
Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta throws to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of...
Peralta 7 scoreless innings for Tigers in 7-3 win at Rangers
Notre Dame hires Atoni Wyche as assistant basketball coach