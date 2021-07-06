Man injured in Coloma Township shooting

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Coloma Township.

It happened just before 2:25 a.m. Tuesday on the 5000 block of Paw Paw Lake Road. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

After interviewing witnesses, Damion McCarver of Benton Harbor was arrested and booked into the Berrien County Jail. The victim, whose name is not being released, is in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

