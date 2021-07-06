Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after crashing his car into a house Monday night in Kosciusko County.

Police say 91-year-old James Gall was driving on County Road 400 East around 7 p.m. His car then hit a fence before coming to rest against the side of a house.

The coroner says Gall suffered a medical event before the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There was some damage to the home, but no one else was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.