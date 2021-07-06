Advertisement

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after crashing his car into a house Monday night in Kosciusko County.

Police say 91-year-old James Gall was driving on County Road 400 East around 7 p.m. His car then hit a fence before coming to rest against the side of a house.

The coroner says Gall suffered a medical event before the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There was some damage to the home, but no one else was hurt.

