Local parks trashed with firework debris following Fourth of July celebrations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Each year, Fourth of July leaves behind a lasting impression but sometimes, it isn’t a good one.

“We often see people not respecting the spaces in ways that we would like them to,” South Bend Venue Parks & Arts Executive Director Aaron Perri says.

Outside the Potawatomi Zoo Tuesday, debris continued to dance along nearby parks and public spaces after the city was left to clean up the mess left behind from Fourth of July weekend.

“Monday morning, when the staff comes in, they find the trash cans overflowing, they find the bathrooms in pretty bad shape, they find parking lots and athletic court surfaces filled with firework debris and things of that nature,” Perri told 16 News Now Tuesday.

Not only were fireworks, cigarette buds and beer cans left behind, they are all considered illegal activity at public parks.

“Fireworks are prohibited. It’s one of those things that’s really hard to police and keep up with. There are so many emergencies happening throughout the city during the holidays,” Perri says.

It is for that reason why Perri is reminding folks to help keep the parks clean.

“Our crews are out working overtime, working the extra hours, we shifted some resources around to get everything back cleaned up as much as possible. We still have some detail work. We will get caught up pretty quick here but, nonetheless, we just hope that people will use this as an opportunity to reflect upon what these shared public spaces mean to us a community, and how we can respect them and better take care of them,” Perri says.

Folks who leave behind littered trash, or in this case fireworks, could be subject to fines by the city.

