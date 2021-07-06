Learning how to make the perfect piece of chicken on National Fried Chicken Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing beats juicy, crispy, mouth-watering fried chicken.

And Tuesday, July 6th, is the day to indulge because it’s National Fried Chicken Day!

16 Morning News Now stopped at Linden Grill in South Bend to learn how to make the perfect fried chicken.

Owner Fonnie Mack says it all starts with cleaning the chicken properly.

Then the chicken goes into pre-seasoned flour. After that, it’s ready for the fryer.

But if you don’t feel like cooking yourself, you can stop by linden grill.

“National Fried Chicken Day… why not come here? Linden Grill and fried chicken…you know, that’s like hand in hand,” Fonnie said.

Fonnie says a common mistake people make is over-seasoning the chicken.

He also says your oil needs to be at 350 degrees to create the perfect piece of chicken.

