Advertisement

Learning how to make the perfect piece of chicken on National Fried Chicken Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing beats juicy, crispy, mouth-watering fried chicken.

And Tuesday, July 6th, is the day to indulge because it’s National Fried Chicken Day!

16 Morning News Now stopped at Linden Grill in South Bend to learn how to make the perfect fried chicken.

Owner Fonnie Mack says it all starts with cleaning the chicken properly.

Then the chicken goes into pre-seasoned flour. After that, it’s ready for the fryer.

But if you don’t feel like cooking yourself, you can stop by linden grill.

“National Fried Chicken Day… why not come here? Linden Grill and fried chicken…you know, that’s like hand in hand,” Fonnie said.

Fonnie says a common mistake people make is over-seasoning the chicken.

He also says your oil needs to be at 350 degrees to create the perfect piece of chicken.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on July 4th.
NEW: Identity of South Bend woman killed on M-51 in Cass County
One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Old U.S. 31.
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Fulton County
UPDATE: 29-year-old man drowns in Saint Joseph’s Lake
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

During the chase, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hess of Allegan,...
Two people arrested after vehicle chase in Marshall County
99-year-old Paul Stump still proudly drives his tractor.
99-year-old drives own tractor in 4-H parade
Paul Stump tries to be active every day. Driving his own tractor is a part of the routine
99-year-old in St. Joseph County 4-H Fair
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Still no arrests made in shooting of young girl