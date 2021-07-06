Kosciusko County Hero Camp begins

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good?

It’s the first day of the Kosciusko County Hero Camp!

This three-day camp focuses on each branch of public services and highlights the different responsibilities of each job.

Today, kids got to tour an ambulance, get CPR training, and even a look inside the medical response helicopter.

The camp is only in its second year but aims to educate children about EMS, law enforcement, and local fire departments.

“It shows some light for these kids to see what public service is all about. The laughing, the joking, the opportunity these kids have, to see what law enforcement, fire department and the EMS is all about is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids.” says Shane Bucher, Chief Deputy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Activities the next two days will show proper fire safety protocol, as well as meeting with bomb defusal and SWAT teams.

