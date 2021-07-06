Advertisement

Judge letting Indiana’s governor sue to block emergency law

Gov. Holcomb in Warrick Co.
Gov. Holcomb in Warrick Co.(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A judge is letting Indiana’s governor proceed with a lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marion County judge’s ruling rejects arguments from Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the new law is allowed under the state constitution.

The judge wrote that such an interpretation would give the attorney general greater power than Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in protecting the governor’s constitutional powers. The judge said that would be “an absurd result.”

