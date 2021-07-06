Gov. Whitmer announces $150 million investment in parks and rec

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $150 million investment in community parks and recreation facilities.

Funds will come from the federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

The investment will be given out as a grant program and is meant to support local economies and the recovery of communities across the state.

“This is a one in a lifetime opportunity to make transformative investments in our outdoor spaces and we’ve got to take it,” Whitmer says.

The governor also designated July as “Parks and Recreation Month.”

