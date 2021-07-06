Four Winds Field in finals for best ball park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have some exciting new information that’s sure to get local baseball fans excited.

Four Winds Field is in the finals for the best “High-A Baseball Stadiums” in minor league baseball!

It’s from a contest by Baseball Digest.

This is the fourth time in the last five years the ballpark has made the finals.

It will go up against the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones in New York.

Voting ends July 11.

You can vote at ballparkdigest.com.

