First Alert Forecast: Another Hot and Humid Summer Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: The heat and humidity remains in place across Michiana. A mixture of sun and clouds with a few storms missing to the North. We likely remain dry throughout the day. Highs approaching 90 again in the afternoon. Find ways to cool off this afternoon! High of 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds linger but we remain warm and muggy overnight. Low of 71.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase ahead of our scattered shower and thunderstorms chances. Chances for rain increase in the afternoon hours. Remaining warm and humid throughout the day. High of 86.

THURSDAY: A cooler breeze drops temperatures into the upper 70s. This will be refreshing compared to the heat the past few days. The scattered thunderstorm chances continue through the day with mostly cloudy skies. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: Nearing 80 on Friday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. The weekend comes with more chances for scattered showers and storms. The best chance is as the system approaches on Saturday. Periods of heavy rain are possible. The scattered shower and thunderstorm chances linger into Sunday and remain very unsettled through next week. Keep checking back for the latest on the rain chances!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 5th, 2021

Monday’s High: 90

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

