Arts in Bloom Garden Walk this weekend

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Local art enthusiasts will be able to tour some of the area’s prettiest gardens.

This year’s Arts in Bloom Garden Walk will be held tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The gardens participating in this year’s tour are Winding Brook Park and the Forest Neighborhoods in the city of Mishawaka.

Tickets can be bought tomorrow at the hospitality center in Mishawaka for $20.

Proceeds will benefit the South Bend Museum of Art.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.