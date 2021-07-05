Still no arrests made in shooting of young girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with St. Joseph County Police cars.

Police say a young girl was shot in the face shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

“We don’t know all the facts yet,” Sheriff William Redman of the St. Joseph County Police Department said. “But everybody that’s here was young. And somebody had a weapon was it was accidental discharge, done on purpose, it’s a huge concern for us in law enforcement that there are these guns out on the street.

And we need parents and adults to step up and make sure they know what’s going on with their children and not allow them to be put in situations like this.”

Police say the girl was responsive while in the hospital, but have no updates on her condition at this time.

As for suspects, police are still looking.

“We were told that there were one or maybe two teenagers that could possibly be involved but they had left prior to our arrival at the scene,” Redman said. “So, we’re trying to determine who those individuals might be.”

Sheriff Redman has a clear message for the community he serves.

“The senseless acts of violence that are taking place in this community has to stop, he said. “The gun violence needs to stop, and it’s just getting out of hand.”

Many of the residents I spoke with Monday say they either weren’t home or didn’t hear anything.

I reached out to the St. Joseph County Police Monday and they have no new updates on the situation. The investigation is still on-going.

I also reached out to several people on social media who claim to be related to the victim but haven’t heard back yet.

I will continue following up on this investigation and update you with new information as it becomes available.

