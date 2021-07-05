Advertisement

‘Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series’ continues

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series continues this week with an indie-folk performance.

Anna p.s. played some tunes Monday afternoon while people enjoyed lunch. Depending on the weather, the concerts run every Monday through Thursday from 11:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.

“It’s a wonderful way to spend whatever time you have,” says Connie Wendt, who attended today’s event. “Just come on down and show some support and enjoy some great music.”

The concert series is scheduled to continue until the end of august.

For a full schedule of performers, head to “downtownsouthbend.com.

