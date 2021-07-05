Pickle Festival returns to Berrien Springs after 16-year hiatus

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pickle Festival has returned to the Village of Berrien Springs with pickle-themed fun for the whole family.

Located at the History Center at Courthouse Square and the Berrien Springs Community Library, this year’s festival has everything from pickle throwing, to pickle decorating, to a pickle tasting room.

About thirty food and craft vendors were set up for people to enjoy, and the famous big wheel races were a part of the fun as well.

Organizers of Sunday’s Pickle Festival say it feels good to be back after a 16-year hiatus.

“We said let’s bring it back. Let’s take the risk. Let’s do it. We said, we’ll go small this year and then grow it, and this is not as small as we were originally expecting. I will say that in all honesty!” Berrien County Historical Association Director Rhiannon Sizon said.

The festival has been an all-day event with a Fourth of July parade that started at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and things are wrapping up Sunday evening with a fireworks show at dusk.

