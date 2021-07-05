Advertisement

Pickle Festival returns to Berrien Springs after 16-year hiatus

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pickle Festival has returned to the Village of Berrien Springs with pickle-themed fun for the whole family.

Located at the History Center at Courthouse Square and the Berrien Springs Community Library, this year’s festival has everything from pickle throwing, to pickle decorating, to a pickle tasting room.

About thirty food and craft vendors were set up for people to enjoy, and the famous big wheel races were a part of the fun as well.

Organizers of Sunday’s Pickle Festival say it feels good to be back after a 16-year hiatus.

“We said let’s bring it back. Let’s take the risk. Let’s do it. We said, we’ll go small this year and then grow it, and this is not as small as we were originally expecting. I will say that in all honesty!” Berrien County Historical Association Director Rhiannon Sizon said.

The festival has been an all-day event with a Fourth of July parade that started at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and things are wrapping up Sunday evening with a fireworks show at dusk.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 29-year-old man drowns in St. Joseph’s Lake
Woman dies in ATV crash in Berrien Co.
Male recovered from lake
A young girl was shot Saturday evening at the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County.
Young girl shot at Castle Point Apartments in hospital
Fireworks
Fireworks shows here in Michiana

Latest News

A young girl was shot Saturday evening at the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County.
Young girl shot at Castle Point Apartments in hospital
La Grange Co. crash seriously injures driver
Toll Road crash in La Grange Co. seriously injures Illinois driver
Lawn Mower race
Indiana town hosts first-ever U.S. National Lawn Mower Race
Lawn Mower Race
Lawn Mower Race