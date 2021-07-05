One dead after head-on crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Cass County, Michigan.

This happened on M-51 south of Crystal Springs Rd. in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

43-year-old South Bend resident, Denise Lamb, was driving south when she swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on.

In that car was 26-year-old Edwardsburg resident, James Karasek, 27-year-old Gina Karasek, and a 1-year-old child. Both adults were injured in the crash. The child, however, was not injured.

Lamb died on scene. The crash remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, and seat belts were worn by all occupants.

