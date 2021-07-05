NEW: Identity of South Bend woman killed on M-51 in Cass County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re learning more about a deadly crash in Cass County Michigan that killed a South Bend woman. It should have been a normal holiday, but instead tragedy struck, and now a husband is left trying to make sense of a terrible accident.

“We were (an) extremely close marriage. I mean we did everything we just enjoyed being around each other all time. I don’t know, I’m just going to miss her so much, it makes me... my heart hurts so much. I’m never going to see her again,” Rick Lamb says.

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday and a now husband is without his wife. They had only been married a year.

“You know, she has a pillow I can still smell. You know, her scent on the pillow, it’s hard,” Lamb says.

According to police, it was just before 4:30 in the afternoon on July 4th, that Denise Lamb swerved into oncoming traffic on M-51. She didn’t survive the crash. Neighbors near the crash scene are still in shock.

“He ran down there, and helped the people out, of the, the husband and wife and the baby, helped them out,” Norma Clayton says. A family member responded to crash, who is also a Clay Fire EMT. She lives just down the road from the fatal accident.

The other vehicle was driven by 26-year-old Edwardsburg resident James Karasek, He and 27-year-old Gina Karasek were injured and taken to a hospital. They had a one-year-old in the car who was not injured. Some say this road has been a problem for years.

“There’s been five or six deaths within the past 5 years, they need to do some more controlling. It’s just that people are careless and reaching down for stuff and causing deaths and I’ve lived here for 55 years and I’m tired of it. I can’t go through much more and I’m looking to sell,” Clayton says

Police are continuing to investigate this wreck and Rick Lamb tells me his wife was on her way home from the flea market in Paw Paw where she was a vendor. She had been working there for 7 years. It should have been a normal day, but now he’s fighting to stay strong.

“She just made me feel like I was the best guy in the world. There wasn’t a day that would go by that she didn’t make me feel like I was just the best husband in the world.”

Police say this crash is under investigation and they don’t believe alcohol or drugs are a factor. We’ll continue to follow the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.