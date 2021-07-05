Advertisement

Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Fulton County

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Old U.S. 31.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon in Fulton County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Old U.S. 31. We’re told roughly 16 people were involved in the crash between a bus of teenage campers and car. We’re also told they were all taken to a nearby hospital.

At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

Be sure to stay with us on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

