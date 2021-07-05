Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon in Fulton County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Old U.S. 31. We’re told roughly 16 people were involved in the crash between a bus of teenage campers and car. We’re also told they were all taken to a nearby hospital.

At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

