La Porte displays great patriotism at 75th Fourth of July Parade

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Patriotism was in full effect in La Porte Sunday afternoon as the city hosted its 75th Fourth of July Parade.

The parade’s theme was “Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts” and longtime parade goers were amazed at how the parade rebounded after being cancelled last year due to COVID.

“It’s actually better than ever.,” longtime parade attendee Chelsea Holewinski said. “The parade’s actually one of the biggest in the past, probably five years, that I’ve actually been bringing my son. So, it’s actually one of the biggest parades in a long time.”

Holewinski said her grandparents took her when she was a child and now, she’s doing the same with her children.

“Just creating memories with them and like tradition,” Holewinski said. “So that they will one day bring their kids as well.”

For those who aren’t as experienced as Holewinski, today’s parade was one to remember.

“This is my first time for the La Porte Parade here,” Erika Honaker said. “After being cooped up last summer, it has been amazing. It’s a little bit hot but seeing the Clydesdales made it all worthwhile.”

The Budweiser Clydesdales are always a fan favorite, and they stole the show once again.

“They’re majestic,” Honaker said. “The horses just tower over other horses and they just give me chills when they walk by. They’re unlike any other animal.”

So, will she be back next year?

“I will be back every year, yes,” Honaker said.

This is the first year the parade was hosted by the Kiwanis Club of La Porte after the La Porte Jaycees gave up parade duties after 74 years. The organizers were grateful to host this event to honor America.

