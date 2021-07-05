Indiana State Police to host readiness workshop for trooper recruits

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are hosting a readiness workshop on Thursday, July 8, to help those looking to become an Indiana State trooper prepare for the physical ability test.

The event is happening at the Indiana State Police Toll Road District 21 building, located at 52422 County Road 17 in Bristol, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ISP announced last week that it’s seeking recruits. Space is limited at this workshop, so you’re asked to reserve your spot as soon as possible by emailing isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.

