First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Hot Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Lots of sunshine while remaining hot and humid. Highs approaching 90 later this afternoon. Southwest breeze keeps the air flowing. High of 90.

MONDAY NIGHT: Very mild and muggy overnight. Lows down into the lower 70s by morning under clear skies. Low of 71.

TUESDAY: Another hot and humid day as highs approach 90 during the afternoon. Mixture of sun and clouds. There is the chance for a few scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. High of 90.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloud cover as we see some sunshine making it through. Highs stay in the middle 80s across the area with scattered thunderstorms likely throughout the day. High of 86.

LONG RANGE: Cooling off into the 70s by Thursday with scattered storms possible then as well. Sun and clouds on Friday as we bridge the gap between systems. The next system moves in next weekend bringing more chances for some scattered showers and storms. Temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the duration of your 10 day forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 4th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 87

Sunday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.00″

