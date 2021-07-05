Fans flock back to the track for RedBud National

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Fans were finally back at Redbud for the first time since 2019.

The camping grounds were full with fans spending the week at RedBud.

Of course, the red, white and blue was the official uniform of the race.

The pros were thrilled to have fans back at American’s Motocross Track.

“For me and the people on the team, we feel like it’s done,” 450 Class winner Dylan Ferrandis said. “Almost like it never happened. Like we’re enjoying back to life. We’re enjoying the racing with the fans and everybody. So it’s back to normal and we’re very glad to be back to that yeah.”

“Getting back to normal, it’s unreal,” 450 Class third-place finisher Aaron Plessinger said. “I love it. I hope nothing like this comes about again. I love it. I love that the fans are back. I love that motocross is getting back to normal.”

This weekend was the 48th Annual RedBud National.

It was at full capacity. The only thing different were no fans were allowed in the pit.

