Bonfire and barbeque safety tips for summer months

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holiday and summer weather comes bonfires and backyard barbeques, but it’s important to be careful around open those flames, so a doctor with the Cleveland Clinic is offering some helpful advice to keep in mind while having fun.

First off, even if adults are the ones cooking on the grill or building the fire, keeping a close eye on little ones is very important.

Doctor Grover says it can be very easy for kids to accidentally grab onto something hot or get too close to a fire.

She also says to avoid throwing random things into a fire.

Items like trash, plastic or any type of accelerant should never be used.

“I usually recommend that the parents actually have a pile of things that can be thrown into the fire and can be used in the fire, especially when we talk about the adolescent age group because we have seen some pretty nasty fire-related injuries and heat-related injuries,” Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital Doctor Purva Grover said.

Dr. Grover says if you suffer a major burn, seek medical care right away.

If you’re dealing with a more minor burn, run it under cool water and wrap it in gauze.

