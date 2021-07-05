99-year-old drives own tractor in 4-H parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Paul Stump tries to be active every day. Driving his own tractor is a part of the routine, like it was on Friday and Monday nights, when Stump rode his 1953 Oliver 77 in two parades for the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair.

“I like driving a tractor, still do,” he remarked with a smile.

Stump is a farmer and used the old tractor for decades.

“When I was young, [we’d] be out in the field for 10, 12, 14 hours a day,” said Stump.

He’d farm the fields of corn, soy, and wheat behind his North Liberty home, built by his grandparents. He’s lived there for 96 of his 99 years.

As for secrets to living long, Paul said he just tries to live a clean, active life. He turns 100 in September.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.