Young girl shot at Castle Point Apartments in hospital

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A young girl was shot in the face Saturday evening at Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County.

The girl was shot in the face around 9:30 p.m. and was transported to the hospital shortly after.

St. Joseph County Police say she is responsive, but doesn’t have any more information on her condition at this time.

The police don’t have any suspects in custody, but say they do have two people of interest who they are actively searching for.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available to us.

