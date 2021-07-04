Woman dies in ATV crash in Berrien Co.

Berrien County, MI. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old woman has died in an ATV crash in Berrien Co. shortly before 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

The accident occurred on Hipps Hollow Rd. west of Evans Rd. in Sodus Township.

The woman failed to yield on the ATV, causing the vehicle to crash with a Ford Pickup truck.

The driver of the truck is a 16-year-old teen.

Alcohol or speeding do not appear to be factors of the crash at this time.

