Advertisement

Votto, Naquin homer, Reds deal Cubs 8th straight loss, 3-2

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run during a...
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2.

Cincinnati’s bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to hand the Cubs their eighth straight loss.

The Reds hopped over the Cubs into second place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eugenio Suárez’s drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh inning.

Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings for Cincinnati and the bullpen was solid from there.

Adbert Alzolay gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings for the Cubs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/3/2021 9:04:52 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Male recovered from lake
Fireworks
Fireworks shows here in Michiana
“I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years
“I have not seen songbirds specifically die at such large numbers before,” Allisyn Gillet,...
DNR: Mysterious illness is killing hundreds of songbirds
Woman dies in ATV crash in Berrien Co.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs swept in doubleheader
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with...
Haase pair of 3-run HRs, inside-the-parker, Tigers top WSox
The South Bend Lions go on to win 4-1 to get their first home win of the year.
South Bend Lions defeat Fort Wayne, 4-1
The South Bend Lions go on to win 4-1 to get their first home win of the year.
South Bend Lions defeat Fort Wayne, 4-1