Votto, Naquin homer, Reds deal Cubs 8th straight loss, 3-2

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2.

Cincinnati’s bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to hand the Cubs their eighth straight loss.

The Reds hopped over the Cubs into second place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eugenio Suárez’s drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh inning.

Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings for Cincinnati and the bullpen was solid from there.

Adbert Alzolay gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings for the Cubs.

7/3/2021 9:04:52 PM (GMT -4:00)