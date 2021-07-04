Toll Road crash in La Grange Co. seriously injures Illinois driver

LA GRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is suffering from serious injuries following a crash on Toll Road near mile marker 112 Saturday evening shortly after 9 p.m.

The man, 36-year-old Steven Clery of Illinois, veered off the road through the median, causing his vehicle to roll multiple times into the westbound lanes with oncoming traffic.

Attempting to evade the vehicle, a semi-truck from the westbound lane ran off the highway crashing into a ditch.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Clery suffered from several serious trauma injuries to his head and arm. He is currently at a Fort Wayne hospital in stable condition.

Officers are anticipating drugs to be a factor in the crash.

It is possible charges will arise as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.