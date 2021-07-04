St. Joseph County 4-H Fair continues on day two

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Day two of the St. Joseph County 4-H fair kicks off with more fun events and activities for the whole family.

Saturday’s fair experience features everything from livestock shows to the daily antique tractor parade throughout the grounds.

Of course, you can count on all of the fair food and fun rides that so many fair-goers love.

Tonight will also feature live music and a fireworks show at dusk!

Those with the St. Joe County 4-H Fair say they are so excited to have the fair back after not having it last year.

“I truly cannot put it into words. We’re just again so excited to be here. Excited to show off our 4h-er’s and just have something for the community to gather and have fun,” fair board director Kristen Sikorski-Conklin said.

The fair runs until Saturday, July 10th.

Admission is 5 dollars and free for children 8 and under.

