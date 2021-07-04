Advertisement

South Bend Lions defeat Fort Wayne, 4-1

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions were back in town taking on Fort Wayne.

Into the second half, Lions up 1-0, Noe Garcia charging forward with the strike and sneaks it in past the Lions goalie and we are tied at 1.

But South Bend would later take the lead. Later in the second half, a Lions shot gets deflected but Nana Tuffour is right there to fire it in to take a 3-1 lead.

The South Bend Lions go on to win 4-1 to get their first home win of the year.

“We’ve been waiting for quite some time,” head coach Thiago Pinto said. “I think these guys have played, every game we played, we’ve played well and just got to continue to reward ourselves and make the most of the chances we create in games.”

The Lions wrap up their home schedule next Wednesday against Dayton.

