South Bend Cubs swept in doubleheader

WILLOWWICK, Oh. -- Game one on Saturday afternoon was all about Ryan Jensen. The Cubs first round pick from 2019 tossed six perfect innings (6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) to start game one of a doubleheader. It was the deepest Jensen has gone into a game in his pro career.

But Captains pitcher Hunter Gaddis did nearly as well, tossing six innings and allowing just one base hit, while striking out eight.

Samuel Reyes replaced Jensen and tossed a perfect seventh. With the game still scoreless it went to extras with the perfect game still intact and just one hit total between the two teams.

Matt Warkentin started the eighth with a double and Jake Slaughter, who started the inning at second, moved up to third. Bradlee Beesley walked to load the bases with no one out and Harrison Wenson followed with a sac-fly to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. With two runners still on Josue Huma grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

The perfect game was lost one batter into the eighth as Bryan Lavastida hit a ball to the track in right field that Nelson Velazquez got to but couldn’t catch, it was ruled a double. After an intentional walk the bases were loaded for Aaron Bracho who tied the game on a sac-fly to center. Another intentional walk loaded the bases again. Reyes struck out Victor Nova for the second out and then fell behind Austen Wade 3-0. He fired in a strike to get back in the count but Reyes dropped the throw back from Wenson and Lavastida scored the game-winning run from third on the error.

Game 2:

W: Kevin Coulter (4-3, 6.97 ERA)

L: Joe Nahas (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Box Score

Game two was all Captains from the start.

Joe Nahas made his first start with South Bend and was tagged for five runs (three earned) in his four innings.

Will Brennan doubled to start the first for Lake County and the next pitch from Nahas hit Brayan Rocchio in the foot. Brennan scored on a wild pitch and with two outs a grounder to Grayson Byrd at first base made it look like the Cubs would limit the damage to just one, but Byrd couldn’t handle the ball cleanly and another run came in. And with runners at the corners Ray Delgado stole second, drawing a throw down from Raymond Pena the catcher but no one was covering and the ball went into centerfield, scoring Joe Naranjo.

The Captains added a run in the second on a Clark Scolameiro homer and another on a solo homer from Mike Amditis in the fourth to make it 5-0.

That would be the final as the Cubs were held to just three hits in game two, after the two teams combined for just three hits in game one Saturday.

Bradford Deppermann in his first appearance back in the bullpen tossed two perfect innings and struck out one.

Next Up: RHP Chris Kachmar (0-2, 5.30 ERA) vs RHP Mason Hickman (3-3, 5.67 ERA). The Cubs and Captains conclude their series tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET.