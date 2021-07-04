Indiana town hosts first-ever U.S. National Lawn Mower Race

TWELVE MILE, Ind. (WNDU) - Twelve Mile, Indiana hosted the first-ever U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association’s National Points Race.

Organizers say Twelve Mile is the oldest racing association they know to exist, with 59 years and running.

Lawn mower racing started in England 50 years ago as a publicity stunt by a fuel company wanting to promote their product.

Bob Cleveland, a lawn mower racer, described what the atmosphere was like at the track.

“It’s the first time for me being here, man, it is great. It’s a little town. It’s got that little town atmosphere, everybody’s real friendly, the track’s fun. And like Kerry said, it’s a little bumpy but, hey, that’s what we do. We race on grass and it’s not always smooth.”

All of the riders build their own mowers and engines.

