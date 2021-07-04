Advertisement

Indiana town hosts first-ever U.S. National Lawn Mower Race

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWELVE MILE, Ind. (WNDU) - Twelve Mile, Indiana hosted the first-ever U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association’s National Points Race.

Organizers say Twelve Mile is the oldest racing association they know to exist, with 59 years and running.

Lawn mower racing started in England 50 years ago as a publicity stunt by a fuel company wanting to promote their product.

Bob Cleveland, a lawn mower racer, described what the atmosphere was like at the track.

“It’s the first time for me being here, man, it is great. It’s a little town. It’s got that little town atmosphere, everybody’s real friendly, the track’s fun. And like Kerry said, it’s a little bumpy but, hey, that’s what we do. We race on grass and it’s not always smooth.”

All of the riders build their own mowers and engines.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male recovered from lake
Fireworks
Fireworks shows here in Michiana
“I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years
“I have not seen songbirds specifically die at such large numbers before,” Allisyn Gillet,...
DNR: Mysterious illness is killing hundreds of songbirds
Woman dies in ATV crash in Berrien Co.

Latest News

A young girl was shot Saturday evening at the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County.
Young girl shot at Castle Point Apartments in hospital
La Grange Co. crash seriously injures driver
Toll Road crash in La Grange Co. seriously injures Illinois driver
Lawn Mower Race
Lawn Mower Race
Castle Point Apartments Shooting Investigations
Castle Point Apartments Shooting Investigation