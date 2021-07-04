Advertisement

Independence Day Celebration continues in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Families and friends are coming together to commemorate America’s birthday at the Independence Day celebration in Mishawaka.

The event includes live music, kid’s games and activities, food, arts and crafts, and a family fun run as well

The celebration is underway at Central Park.

One park official says that as challenging as this past year has been, the event is a good reminder of what a return to normal life can look like.

“It’s been a rough year for us, you know our job always is to gather people and engage and build relationships so with through COVID it was a hard year, so we are so excited to have this event for the community,” Phil Blasko, the park superintendent, said. “We are seeing a lot of people out here smiling, having a good time. It feels somewhat normal again.”

Fireworks went off at dusk.

