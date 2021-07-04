Advertisement

Haase pair of 3-run HRs, inside-the-parker, Tigers top WSox

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with Miguel Cabrera (24) and Jonathan Schoop, middle in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, leading the Detroit Tigers over the White Sox 11-5.

The Tigers snapped Chicago’s five-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel.

Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.

Haase’s second homer of the game sailed over the right-field fence in the seventh.

7/3/2021 8:17:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

The South Bend Lions go on to win 4-1 to get their first home win of the year.
South Bend Lions defeat Fort Wayne, 4-1
