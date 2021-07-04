First Alert Forecast: July 4th Fireworks Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Happy 4th of July! Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot. The grill will be hot, and it will be great weather to hit the pool or the beach as the burgers and dogs cook on the grill. Lots of sunshine and more humidity will warm us to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Slight winds out of the northwest will allow for old glory to flap in the wind as you get those fireworks ready to light up the night. Fireworks look very good. Light winds and clear skies will make for perfect firework weather! Be safe and have fun!

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and humidity will make it feel like the middle to upper 90s in parts of Michiana as the high nears 90 for the second day in a row. We see lots of sunshine and light winds.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with the chance of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot and humid with a high near 90 for the third day in a row. A few more thunderstorms possible overnight.

LONG RANGE: The middle of the week will feature scattered chances for thunderstorms as a few systems track close to Michiana. Temperatures dropping into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the week. Much cooler but staying humid through the weekend and into next week.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, July 3rd, 2021

Saturday’s High: 83

Saturday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.00″

