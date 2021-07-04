Ferrandis, Hampshire nab titles at RedBud National

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time in two years, the infield at RedBud National was packed with fans looking on for the annual Fourth of July event.

In the 450 Class Moto 1, Aaron Plessinger from the Buckeye state had the hole spot to get everything started. After a brief crash at the start, it was a clear path to race.

The riders didn’t waste their time with LaRocco’s Leap, going straight for infamous jump in the early laps.

Dylan Ferrandis took the lead just ahead of the halfway point and then it became a three man race with Ferrandis, Plessinger and Ken Roczen.

Ferrandis came out on top of Moto 1 with an average lap time of 2:06:966 with Plessinger and Roczen finishing out the top three.

To Moto 2, Eli Tomac joined the top three finishers to make it a four-man race for much of the moto.

In the end, it came down to Tomac and Ferrandis with Tomac coming out on top for the second moto.

However with a strong second place finish, Ferrandis was named the overall winner for the day.

“Just give everything I had,” Ferrandis said. “Right now, I’m really tired. I left everything on the track. When there’s a guy in front of me, I try to pass him. It’s as simple as that.”

Tomac and Plessinger rounded out the podium.

This was Dylan Ferrandis’s second win at RedBud. He previously won in 2019 in the 250 class.

Switching to the 250 class, RJ Hampshire was fighting for the lead in Moto 1 even after crashing a few times.

Australia’s Jett Lawrence pulled away for the Moto 1 victory with an average lap time of 2:08:749.

Hampshire finished second and said how badly he wanted to win. Jett’s older brother, Hunter Lawrence finished third.

To Moto 2, Jett Lawrence struggled out of the gate, crashing and found himself at the back of the pack.

Hampshire maintained a good position behind Justin Cooper before taking the lead at the halfway point.

Jett Lawrence worked his way way back up towards the front in the final minutes..

Cooper took Moto 2, but Hampshire’s second place finish allowed him to take the overall victory.

Cooper was second overall and Jett Lawrence rounded out the podium.

“Today was definitely special,” Hampshire said. “I had a chip on my shoulder to say the least. I wasn’t going to let it go. Those three crashes that I had, whenever the front wheel got out of the rut, I just couldn’t even save it. I just kind of had to fall with it. Awesome day. Pretty stoked for the whole team.”

Hampshire wins his second RedBud. He won last year’s in September.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.