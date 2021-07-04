Advertisement

Candelario helps Tigers beat White Sox 6-5 for series win

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning of...
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018.

Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead.

José Cisnero relieved and needed one pitch for his fourth save in five chances, retiring Andrew Vaughn on a lineout.

