Bullpen strong again as Reds hand Cubs 9th straight loss

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, celebrates with Amir Garrett, right, after the final out of...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, celebrates with Amir Garrett, right, after the final out of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win.

Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series.

It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip.

The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.

Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight win.

7/4/2021 4:51:57 PM (GMT -4:00)

